The Realtors Association of Grey Bruce Owen Sound (RAGBOS) recently held its annual golf tournament in Port Elgin, Ont. The event raised $23,000 for Habitat for Humanity Grey Bruce, which has committed to building six new homes in Neyashiinigmiing, Cape Croker in 2019.

Since 2000, the RAGBOS Golf Tournament has raised more than $310,000 for the local Habitat for Humanity branch.