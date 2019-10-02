The Realtors Association of Edmonton recently recognized associate Judy Shewchuk with the Volunteer of Distinction award. It is given to a person who goes above and beyond in serving their community and is involved with charity events during the year.

“In all my years of work, I have never seen someone be so charitable with their time and energy as Judy,” says Craig Murray, owner of Century 21 All Stars Realty. At every fundraiser, charity event and donation drive, she is there and she is giving 121 per cent. It is inspiring to see how one person can make such a big difference in the community.”

Stewchuk has been with Century 21 since 2005. She has volunteered with the Realtors Community Foundation since 2005. She also taught ESL in Japan for 2.5 years and in Vietnam for 1.5 years.