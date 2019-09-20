Realogy Holdings Corp. recently announced strategic organizational changes that include the integration of the Coldwell Banker affiliate network and company-owned brokerage.

The planned integration of Coldwell Banker will bring many benefits to affiliated agents and franchisees, the company says. Creating a unified leadership team is expected to allow for faster, more agile decision-making, including an aligned approach to growth, the company says. Combining as one global business will also give affiliates an opportunity to access a suite of agent tools and services the company-owned operation has been investing in. The company says Coldwell Banker will see increased regional marketing collaboration, greater efficiency of ad spend and “markedly bolstered support from the unified marketing team.”

Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the integration will start with a unified Coldwell Banker leadership team to be helmed by Ryan Gorman, in addition to his current role as NRT president and CEO, where he is responsible for the Coldwell Banker company-owned business. As of January, current Coldwell Banker CEO Charlie Young, will move into a senior advisor role supporting the integration, and over the next few months, Gorman, Young and the soon-to-be combined leadership team will work with agents and affiliates to design a suite of benefits, tools and services, the company says.

Coldwell Banker Canada will remain a distinct part of Coldwell Banker North America. Responsibility for marketing and the operations for the Canadian business will remain under the leadership of Andy Puthon, president of Coldwell Banker Canada, based at the national office in Burlington, Ont.

“Coldwell Banker is an iconic brand, and great brands are continuously seeking new ways to grow even stronger,” says Gorman. “In working closely with Charlie and his leaders to plan for the roll out of the recent rebrand, it became clear how powerful a unified Coldwell Banker brand team could be in serving our affiliated agents, franchisees and consumers.”