Real Property Management (RPM) recently welcomed Feras Ghesen to its network of franchisees. Ghesen is opening Real Property Management Progressive in New Westminster, B.C.

Ghesen entered the property management business with his wife, Nasreen, in 2009 when they purchased their first investment property. Since then, they have built their portfolio in both the residential and commercial sectors. Ghesen has led multi-million-dollar projects and “achieved exceptional results,” the company says.

“We want to build a strong property management service in our community and beyond,” says Ghesen. “New Westminster is well situated in the centre of Metro Vancouver. It takes about 30 minutes from just about anywhere. New Westminster is among the top three cities to invest in real estate, along with Surrey and Abbotsford.”

During his first three months in operation, Ghesen plans to add 20 properties to their portfolio.

“Feras brings a wealth of experience in operations and management to the Real Property Management family,” says Kap Hiroti, managing director at Real Property Management. “His approach to the business of property management is both professional and personable.”