Real Estate Wire (REW), a real estate portal for property listings and new home developments in Ontario and British Columbia, has partnered with the Mississauga Real Estate Board (MREB) and the Durham Region Association of Realtors (DRAR) to provide local agents with marketing and other tools.

MREB and DRAR members will have access to REW’s consumer base of active home buyers and sellers, the company says. Visitors to Rew.ca can search by city, neighbourhood, address, building, square footage, school district or other features and have access to tools including mortgage calculators and recommendations of experienced agents.

Alice Soon, director of industry development at REW, says, “We have listened to consumers who are telling us they want a better, more transparent search option, and we’ve also heard from agents who want to be able to go the extra mile for their clients. Our role is to facilitate an online platform that fulfills the needs of both sides and creates a better overall experience.”

Wendy Giroux, executive director of DRAR, says, “Our agents are excited to be part of such a comprehensive search platform. We share the same philosophy as REW, that an improved search means clients are making more informed decisions. Working with REW gives DRAR members access to a rapidly growing online home-buying and selling audience while providing unique opportunities to build their business.”