Real Estate Wire, which features real estate listings, new home developments and agent connections, has expanded its reach across Canada.

Allen Moon, REW general manager, says the company is “building upon success and learnings in B.C.” and that “we believe we can provide the optimal property search and insight experience for consumers and agents everywhere.”

Consumers have access to full listing details with a variety of search and filter options for condos, detached homes, townhomes or new construction projects. REW also provides local market insights, agent directories and school catchment information. A full suite of marketing and brand services is offered to real estate agents and residential home developers.

REW says it delivers more than 40,000 leads per month to 70,000 agents across Canada.