By Nina Dorion

Staging to Sell, What Every Agent Should Know is the official curriculum of the Real Estate Staging Association (RESA) and is now available in Canada for all real estate sales professionals.

Although only recently launched, more than 60 sales reps and brokers across the Greater Toronto Area now hold the RESA CSA (Certified Staging Advocate) designation.

The five-hour in-class continuing education course benefits real estate sales professionals by educating them on how staging will protect their client’s interests and position them as knowledgeable advocates of one of the most effective marketing strategies to selling a house.

Upon completion of the program, agents will be able to effectively communicate the benefits of home staging to their clients and facilitate the screening of a professional stager to ensure that their clients receive the best possible service by trained professional stagers.

Additionally, the program offers agents more than 50 tips that can be immediately applied to any of their existing or upcoming listings.

In today’s market, it is important for agents to look for opportunities for professional development to help broaden their horizons and keep them informed of the latest industry trends in marketing strategies and tactics. These agents are dedicated to advancing excellence and professionalism in the real estate industry for their teams and clients.

Staging To Sell, What Every Agent Should Know has the most up-to-date information on real estate staging.

I have a RESA-PRO designation and am a RESA Approved Instructor for the program in the GTA. To learn more about the course and upcoming class dates, contact me at [email protected].