The Real Estate Foundation of B.C. (REFBC) announced that Mark Gifford has been selected as its new CEO.

Ramona Faust, REFBC board chair says, “Mark brings an impressive track record of leadership in the philanthropic, public and community development sectors. His knowledge, experience and relationships will help propel REFBC forward.”

Gifford will step into the role in February, as long-time CEO Jack Wong prepares to retire at the end of March.

Gifford’s background includes more than 20 years of executive and philanthropic leadership experience. He has a deep understanding of how non-profits operate and a passion for supporting and creating inclusive and sustainable communities, says REFBC. Currently, Gifford is the executive director at the Kiwassa Neighbourhood House in East Vancouver. Previously he was the director, grants and community initiatives at the Vancouver Foundation and the director, Fund for Children at the Philadelphia Foundation.

He serves as a trustee and past chair of the New Westminster Board of Education, is a former chair of Environment Funders Canada (formerly known as the Canadian Environmental Grantmakers Network) and has served on many community boards throughout his career.

“It’s an honour to join the Real Estate Foundation of B.C., an exceptional organization renowned for its commitment to supporting resilient, healthy communities and natural environments across British Columbia,” says Gifford. “There’s never been a more important time in our province for its mission, and I’m looking forward to engaging with board, staff and partners to grow our impact.”

Since 1988, REFBC has granted more than $90 million to organizations working to strengthen B.C. communities and protect shared land and water. These grants have supported research, public and professional education, law and policy analysis and other projects benefitting B.C. communities, says the foundation.