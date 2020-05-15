Colette Gerber of Sutton Group – West Realty is the new chair of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver’s (REBGV) Board of Directors.

“I move into this role amid a public health crisis. The Realtor community that we represent at REBGV is working to embrace new practices and innovations to help the public meet their housing needs in a responsible way,” Gerber says. “I look forward to doing what I can to help the real estate profession guide, inform and serve the public through these challenging times.”

Gerber became a Realtor in 2008. Before joining the real estate profession, she had a lengthy career in management, finance and luxury residential development. She’s also volunteered with and supported a number of charitable and community organizations across the region, including the Heart and Stroke Foundation, YMCA Metro Vancouver and the Dunbar Vision Implementation Committee.

REBGV’s 2020-2021 Board of Directors also includes Taylor Biggar, chair-elect, Oakwyn Realty; Daniel John, vice-chair, Sutton Group – Seafair Realty; Ashley Smith, past chair, Oakwyn Realty; Doug Dang, Amex Broadway West Realty; Brian Friedrich, appointed director; Bob Ingratta, appointed director; Leslie McDonnell, Re/Max Select Properties; Michael Mitsiadis, Royal Pacific Realty; Cybele Negris, appointed director; Jennifer Quart, Re/Max Westcoast; Danielle Roy, Five Sails Realty; Arnold Shuchat, Sutton Group – West Coast Realty; and Jason Wood, Pacific Evergreen Realty.

REBGV represents more than 13,700 salespeople and real estate brokers across Metro Vancouver.