The Land Title and Survey Authority of British Columbia (LTSA) and the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) have partnered to allow REBGV members access to the LTSA’s Autoprop technology as part of their membership benefits.

Autoprop is used to retrieve, export and visualize real estate data information from various sources. It allows Realtors to incorporate more than 125 paid subscription database sources into a single search, providing easy access to a wide range of property information, says LTSA.

“Autoprop eliminates the need to search multiple sources for property information and enables Realtors to provide proper due diligence to their clients,” says Connie Fair, president and CEO of LTSA. “Consumers will benefit from increased transparency and access to information, helping them make informed real estate decisions.”

Brad Scott, REBGV CEO says, “Autoprop will help the more than 14,000 Realtors we represent provide more comprehensive and better-packaged property information to the home buying and selling public they serve across Greater Vancouver.”

LTSA is a statutory corporation formed in 2005 and is responsible for administering the land title and survey systems of B.C. It is established as a regulatory authority, independent from government.

UPDATE: On June 20, it was announced that the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board, the B.C. Northern Real Estate Board and the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board have all introduced Autoprop as a new service available to their members.