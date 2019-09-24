Re/Max is launching a new web series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at young homebuyers as they search for their first home purchase.

The series, #HomeGoals, was developed in collaboration with Apex PR/ruckus Digital and produced by Route Eleven. It’s hosted by social media personality Ashley Bloomfield and is scheduled to launch in October on Re/Max’s YouTube channel.

“#HomeGoals is intended for millennials who have finally inherited the long-anticipated purchasing power that was previously held by boomers,” says Melissa Clemance, director of PR and communications at Re/Max of Ontario-Atlantic Region. “We understand that in order to reach this younger home-buying demographic, we have to address the reality of present-day home ownership, which often includes compromise.”

Each episode focuses on the home-buying journey, as the featured buyers consider liveability factors and weigh them against other variables, such as price. The company says that in true reality show fashion, each homebuyer takes a home tour with host Bloomfield, to explore the rooms, amenities, finishes and the neighbourhood. Each episode concludes with participants determining what factors are most important to them and whether or not they would consider moving forward with the purchase.

“We really see #HomeGoals as an educational endeavour that is being presented in an entertaining and relatable way,” says Elaine Langhout, director, regional advertising, Re/Max of Western Canada. “We know millennials are spending more time online researching home purchases, which is why we chose to host the series on YouTube – the second-largest Canadian search engine – complemented by the powerful visual storytelling of Instagram.”

The show depicts the inevitable compromises and choices that Canadians face when buying a home, the company says. The participants featured in the five-episode series discuss their decisions in the context of the neighbourhood, their budgetary constraints and their liveability goals.