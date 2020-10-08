Whether it has been making masks for friends and family, donating and distributing food to those in need, fundraising for local organizations, grocery shopping for the elderly or personally being on the front lines, the pandemic has brought us together and revitalized our sense of community, says a news release from Re/Max of Western Canada.

The company has been accepting nominations to give deserving individuals a chance to win a VIP Re/Max hot air balloon ride for two.

Draws were held on July 31 and Aug. 31. The winners came from Medicine Hat, Redcliff, Edmonton, St. Albert, Red Deer, Lethbridge and Spruce Grove in Alberta; Saskatoon, Regina and Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan and Winnipeg, Man.