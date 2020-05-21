Re/Max Real Estate Centre, which serves Cambridge, Kitchener and surrounding areas, is providing “safe home showing kits” for its agents, clients and even its competitors. Each kit includes three masks, three pairs of gloves, three pairs of shoe covers and sanitary wipes.

“Many clients start with virtual showings and exclude the homes that don’t meet their criteria,” says Delio Oliveira, broker/owner of Re/Max Real Estate Centre. “The result is that the buyers who engage in in-person viewings are more serious and qualified because they have narrowed their search substantially with virtual showings. It has made the showing process much more efficient. This will be a continuing trend post-COVID 19.”

The brokerage says is has already seen in-person showings more than double in recent weeks. “Our safe home showing kits have certainly contributed to this, as our sellers feel more comfortable with a no-contact showing,” Oliveira says.

Within three days of launching the initiative, the brokerage distributed nearly 1,000 kits. To date, they have distributed nearly 4,000 of the packages.

“We have even been supplying our competitors in our same markets, and I think we are all better for it. We are truly all in this together,” Oliveira says. “We are fortunate to have the resources of a large brokerage with nearly 1,000 agents and 17 locations, so we felt that we needed to share with those who would not have the same opportunities to enhance the safety of their clients.”