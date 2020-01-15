Re/Max Professionals of Toronto, owned by Leah Ambler, is opening new locations in the Muskoka and Haliburton regions of the province. Sixty-five former Re/Max North Country Agents will transfer their licenses to Re/Max Professionals.

Ambler is the granddaughter of Re/Max Integra co-founder Frank Polzler.

The move comes after the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) suspended the registrations of Re/Max North Country Realty, which was based in Huntsville with offices in Bala, Bracebridge, Burk’s Falls, Gravenhurst, Haliburton, Kilworthy, Minden, Port Loring and Wilberforce. RECO says it discovered a shortfall in Re/Max North Country Realty Inc.’s statutory real estate trust account.

“We pride ourselves on operating with integrity and take all financial matters that affect consumers or our agents very seriously,” says Christopher Alexander, EVP and regional director of Re/Max Integra, Ontario-Atlantic Canada in a statement. “At this time, we are committed to working with RECO to understand the full depth of the situation in order to take the appropriate action moving forward.”

Re/Max says that it has “a dedicated base of agents and consumers in the Muskoka and Haliburton region who have trusted Re/Max for the last 35+ years. We are happy to announce that the Re/Max brand will continue to operate in the Muskoka and Haliburton regions.”