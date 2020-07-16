Re/Max of Western Canada is holding a contest to recognize those who have contributed to their community during the pandemic. To enter, entrants will nominate an individual who they feel is deserving of a chance to win a VIP Re/Max hot air balloon flight for two. Contest winners will be randomly drawn on July 31 at 9 a.m. PT and Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. PT.

The contest period runs from July 1 to Aug. 31. All residents of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, or Northwest Territories who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory may put forward a nomination in the contest. All nominees must reside in Alberta, Saskatchewan, or Manitoba and must also have reached the age of majority in their province of residence.

On each draw date, two eligible contest entries will be randomly drawn per city (Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina and Winnipeg) from among all contest entries received during the contest period. Only nominees will be eligible to win, on both draw dates, excluding the winners from the July 31 draw. Chance of being drawn to win depends on the number of eligible contest entries received.

Full contest details, including rules and regulations, are here.