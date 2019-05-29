Sixteen students from Western Canada will be awarded a Re/Max 2019 Quest for Excellence bursary valued at $1,000, during their school commencement ceremonies.

The annual program encourages graduating students from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and Northwest Territories to submit an essay detailing the contributions they have made to their communities. The bursary winners have all demonstrated exceptional motivation, leadership and communication skills.

“This year’s Quest for Excellence winners have all shown leadership qualities far beyond their age,” says Marie Sheppy, manager, corporate affairs, Re/Max of Western Canada. “It’s amazing to see how much of a positive impact these individuals have made to their communities.”

“The Quest for Excellence program gives us an opportunity to acknowledge amazing young leaders throughout Western Canada,” says Elton Ash, regional executive vice president.