Re/Max of Wasaga Beach has purchased 40,000 pairs of hospital gloves and four large cases of sanitizer/disinfectant ($5,000 worth) for the Collingwood Hospital in Collingwood, Ont. The office also donated $1,000 worth of food to the local food bank. The small-town brokerage did a flash donation drive among its sales reps and brokers raising just over $6,000 for the cause in a few hours.

The brokerage team also kicked off a “DIY Re/Mask” initiative, sewing masks and creating slides/instruction on how to do it yourself. They also spoke to their local quilters’ club to help.

Marilyn Ruttan, broker at Re/Max of Wasaga Beach, is sewing these masks and she created a slide presentation to share a pattern and instructions for making your own N95-style mask. The other three Re/Mask DIY projects in the works are surgical-styled masks, cover gowns and headbands with buttons for the elastics from facemasks.