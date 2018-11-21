Re/Max Little Oak Realty, with five offices in the Fraser Valley, B.C., recently donated $138,000 for the purchase of a new central cardio-respiratory monitoring system at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre. It’s the largest donation the pediatrics unit at the hospital has ever received.

“This hospital means so much to the community and has played such an important role in the health and well-being of our children,” says Todd Hendrickson, a sales rep at the brokerage. “We’re proud to support the pediatrics unit with the purchase of this vital equipment.”

A story in The Abbottsford News says that the central cardio-respiratory monitoring system monitors patients’ heart rates, cardiac rhythm, breathing frequency and oxygen saturation. It will replace small, portable monitoring units that are currently being used.