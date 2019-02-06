Re/Max recently introduced a customizable video generator as part of its 2019 advertising campaign. The company’s salespeople can create their own personal 15-second videos for promotion across most social media platforms, personal and professional websites or on local television stations.

Re/Max agents will create their videos in four steps at remaxhustle.com , where they’ll be prompted to add their contact information, upload a headshot, select their video clips from 19 different options and choose their music.

“Giving our network the ability to create instant, customized ads brings another layer to Re/Max’s robust value proposition,” says Anthony Volpini, Re/Max Integra’s director of marketing, North America, in a news release. “By arming our real estate agents with this industry-first marketing tool, we’re allowing them to focus their time and energy on what they do best – helping their clients to buy and sell homes.”

Re/Max’s 2019 advertising campaign also includes billboards and online ads. The company says it’s an evolution of “The Sign of a Re/Max Agent” advertising campaign that launched in 2016.

The brand has also launched two new tools for consumers searching for property on remax.ca.

Re/Max Radar is a new listing notification tool. Those who opt in will receive email notifications when a listing that matches their search criteria is added to the site. Every listing is now accompanied by the new “Schedule A Viewing” button, which lets homebuyers contact the listing agent to schedule a walk-through. They can identify their preference of weekends or weekdays, mornings or afternoons, and add comments to the listing agent.

MaxPerx, a new partnership between Re/Max and well-known brands, offers exclusive discounts on a variety of products and services. MaxPerx partners include: 1-800-GOT-JUNK, PODS, FrogBox, Just Energy, Telus, Lowes, Sun Glow, Hydropool, Jacuzzi and Swimlife Swim Spas. Re/Max says as it continues to roll out the discount program, more partners will be added to the list.