Re/Max recently launched Re/Max 360 Tours powered by EyeSpy360, a virtual platform that allows agents to create 360-degree virtual tours and provides lead-generation capabilities.

The company says the new tool allows agents to upload 360-degree photos from their smartphone or scan cameras to create professional-quality 360-degree virtual tours, 3D home models, floor plans and still pictures. “What differentiates this tool from others is the ability for you to video-conference with the consumer in real time, while you walk them through the virtual tour. Homebuyers have the opportunity to navigate their way through the home, exploring different areas at their own pace, and ask questions along the way. It’s like being there in person, without the risk,” says Re/Max in a news release.

“As the world moves through this pandemic and finds new ways to do business, we know there’s no going back,” says Christopher Alexander, EVP and regional director, Re/Max of Ontario-Atlantic Canada. “Re/Max agents have already been leveraging technology to bring convenience, efficiency and ease to the real estate transaction. COVID-19 has only pushed this emerging trend to the forefront.”

Added features of the tool include the ability to provide analytics, host the tour on social media or a website, and tour thumbnails and 2D images to share online.