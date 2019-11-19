Re/Max Key recently opened for business in Chestermere, Alta. The owners are Michelle Eldjarnson, Christa Aleman, Carey Rose and Hayley Poirier.

Eldjarnson was first licensed in 1988 and “spent time away from real estate raising my family. I’m now ready to enjoy the challenge again. I enjoy working with all types of people and sharing my experience with them,” says her website profile.

Aleman’s profile says she is “a lover of all things real estate.” And that she and her family has made many moves, “from homes with major renovations, new builds, acreage development and more.”

Rose has been a full-time Realtor since 1999. She specializes in residential, acreages, condos, new homes, raw land and revenue property and commercial.

Poirier’s website profile says she is a long-serving Realtor who grew up in a real estate family – her father was a successful Realtor. “I live a very active life, love triathlon and running. I share this detail because I believe that staying fit is essential to the focus needed as a Realtor,” she says.