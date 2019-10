Re/Max Jazz in Oshawa, Ont. recently presented a cheque to Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre, fulfilling the brokerage’s $125,000 commitment to the pediatric department in the centre’s new wing.

Agents and staff have been donating a portion from every transaction in the last 18 months to meet this goal. They’ve also donated an additional $25,000 to outfit all of the audio-visual needs in the children’s room with ipads, a state-of-the-art stereo system and a large-screen television.