The Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) booth at Re/Max Integra’s annual Re/Charge event raised $6,264 through CMN-branded sock sales and a silent auction. You can support CMN by purchasing socks here .

On night one of Re/Charge at a networking fundraiser, Paul Hannan of Re/Max Professionals in Toronto and Jeff Ironi of Re/Max Ultimate Realty in Toronto raised almost $3,000 for the Alyssa Rae Johnson Fund c/o SickKids hospital and CMN.