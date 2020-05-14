Re/Max Integra has provided its agents with reusable, Re/Max-branded face masks to help them conduct business safely as we continue to navigate through COVID-19.

“With physical distancing measures in place for the foreseeable future, Re/Max agents have demonstrated incredible leadership and have adapted to many new business practices to ensure the safety and wellness of their clients, colleagues, families and friends,” the company says. “This includes limiting face-to-face contact and facilitating no-contact transactions whenever possible. However, we recognize that there are times when in-person meetings are required.”

The World Health Organization recommends masks be worn to slow the spread of the virus, particularly by those who may not know that they are infected and transmitting it to others.

Additional “Re/Masks” are available to order for agents who’d like to distribute them to their clients.