Re/Max Integra organized a pilot program to promote “Accessible Trick or Treating” yard signs and inclusivity on Halloween.

The company encouraged brokers and agents to distribute Accessible Trick or Treating yard signs designed to show support for children with accessibility issues. When the sign is posted on the front lawn or in the window, it signifies that the homeowners are aware that some children may have trouble getting to the front door to get their Halloween treats, and pledge to do whatever they can to be inclusive.

Homeowners with staircases, steep or long driveways, crowded front entrances or narrow pathways distribute candy from their garage or driveway, or promise to just be on the lookout to make trick or treating easily accessible.