By Connie Adair

Re/Max Integra recently partnered with BrokerBay, a front desk software/brokerage ecosystem provider.

Christopher Alexander, EVP and regional director for Re/Max Ontario-Atlantic Canada, says Re/Max Integra is “always striving to be at the forefront of all things real estate. It’s been our claim to fame for 40 years.” So partnering with Toronto-based company BrokerBay was a no-brainer.

BrokerBay was designed to reduce call volume and make confirmations three times faster, the company says. The system integrates real estate functions and streamlines the day for agents, front desk administrators, buyers and sellers.

Alexander says some of Re/Max Integra’s brokerages were already using the software and were complimentary of the product, so it made sense to offer it to its more than 550 offices.

The majority of the GTA offices are already on board, with the other offices expected to be using the software within 12 months.