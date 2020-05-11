The founding families of Re/Max Integra – the Polzler, Schneider and Alexander families – are making a personal donation of $100,000 to support food banks in their local community.

The company is also asking Canadians and its network of brokers and agents to join them in raising funds to supply meals to local food banks across Ontario and Atlantic Canada for the next 30 days as part of the Re/Stock with Re/Max initiative.

“We are so grateful to Re/Max Integra and its agents and brokers for this generous commitment,” says Carolyn Stewart, executive director at Feed Ontario. “This support will go a long way in helping us meet our goal to ensure everyone in our province has access to enough food to stay home safely during these uncertain times.”

A $30 donation buys one food box, which is the equivalent of a week’s worth of food. The boxes will be distributed to 130 communities across Ontario, with a goal to send 450,000 boxes total.

“During these trying times, we realize that some tables are more bare than usual for millions of families across Canada,” says Shelby Schneider McDonald, vice president at Re/Max Integra. “Over the next 30 days we want to raise funds to supply as many meals as possible to our friends and neighbours in need.”