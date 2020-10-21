Re/Max Infinity Realty in Conception Bay South, N.L. recently donated $11,370 to the Janeway Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The donations are in support of the Janeway Children’s Health & Rehabilitation Centre, which is Newfoundland and Labrador’s only pediatric hospital. The money raised is used to fund research, education and bursaries, specialized equipment and child health programs. Every Re/Max agent in the province contributes a portion of their sales commission to the Janeway Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Re/Max has been in partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for 28 years and in that time has contributed more than $79 million across Canada.

Here’s a video of the presentation.