Re/Max Elite in Edmonton recently held a fundraiser called the Face the Resilience 2019 Gala for Boyle Street Community Services. The event raised more than $250,000 including in-kind donations and services.

The fundraiser was championed by Re/Max Elite owner John Mattiello.

Boyle Street Community Services provides more than 40 programs and services to over 12,000 individuals every year. It is a non-denominational organization that welcomes and serves people of all ages, backgrounds and orientations.