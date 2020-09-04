Re/Max Blue Chip Realty has purchased naming rights for the former BMO Sports Lounge at the Gallagher Centre in Yorkton, Sask. It’s now the Re/Max Sports Lounge, with Re/Max Blue Chip Realty owning the naming rights for the facility for the next five years.

“Re/Max sees the Gallagher Centre as a shining star of our community, and our company is very excited to be able to support that facility with this sponsorship,” says Robert Kozak, broker and owner with Re/Max Blue Chip Realty in Yorkton. “I, like so many people in our community, have used these facilities all my life,” he says.

The centre includes a hockey arena, a curling rink, a water park, agricultural facilities, meeting and convention venues and more.

“We are very happy to have a new partner in supporting our lounge facility, one of the key elements of the Gallagher Centre,” said Yorkton Mayor Bob Maloney. “The lounge serves many of the groups involved in our facilities, and we welcome Re/Max as a new city partner in helping us to continue providing top-notch facilities to our residents.”

The value of the support is for $13,500 over five years.