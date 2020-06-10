Shandrie Lewis, broker/owner of Re/Max Professionals in St. Albert, Alta. recently organized a bottle drive to raise funds for the local St. Albert Food Bank. Lewis and the other agents and staff at her office collected more than 12,000 cubic feet of bottles.

In total they brought two full five-ton moving trucks, six truck boxes and six trailers packed with bottles. All proceeds went to the St. Albert Food Bank.

Several other Re/Max agents and brokers from Western Canada have been helping their communities during the pandemic. Among their activities: