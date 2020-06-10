Shandrie Lewis, broker/owner of Re/Max Professionals in St. Albert, Alta. recently organized a bottle drive to raise funds for the local St. Albert Food Bank. Lewis and the other agents and staff at her office collected more than 12,000 cubic feet of bottles.
In total they brought two full five-ton moving trucks, six truck boxes and six trailers packed with bottles. All proceeds went to the St. Albert Food Bank.
Several other Re/Max agents and brokers from Western Canada have been helping their communities during the pandemic. Among their activities:
- Re/Max Select Properties in Vancouver purchased over $3,500 worth of Save-On-Foods gift cards for families in need in their community.
- Joseph Sharpe of Re/Max 2000 in Surrey, B.C. has been volunteering for Meals on Wheels to deliver food to seniors who can’t get to the grocery stores.
- Michael Tudorie of Re/Max Select Properties created a one-stop-shop community Facebook page and has been purchasing tickets for families to support a local theatre.
- Judy Gray, broker owner of Re/Max Mid-Island Realty in Ucluelet, B.C. has been busy sewing handmade masks and teaching her grandkids how to sew them as well.