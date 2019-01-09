In each of the last three years, Re/Max Affiliates Realty in Carleton Place, Ont. has hosted a charity walk/run, in support of their local women’s shelter, Lanark County Interval House. The brokerage has raised $35,719 at these events. This year Re/Max Affiliates also sponsored a unit in the shelter’s new Second Stage Housing Project by fully furnishing the apartment.

Leading the initiative were sales reps Tanya Evoy, Chris Evoy, Laura Keller, Karyn Bowman, Chantal Nephin, Luis Biggs, Kathi Norton, Rob Anderson, Christopher Norton, Lynn Vardy, Elizabeth Powell and Michale Fyke.