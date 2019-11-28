During its recent three-day conference, Re/Max of Western Canada raised $100,000 for Children’s Miracle Network in support of local Children’s Hospitals. The conference was attended by more than 800 Re/Max agents, owners and managers from across Canada and the U.S.

Fundraising initiatives during the conference included a silent auction, a live auction, a raffle for a trip for two to Maui and the Flip for Kids Coin Toss. Collectively these fundraising events raised $95,180 for Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals. Prior to the announcement of the amount raised, an agent and long-time supporter of Children’s Miracle Network donated in memory of his mother, who was a Re/Max agent for over 20 years, to bring the fundraising total to $100,000.

Since becoming a CMN sponsor in 1992, Re/Max affiliates in Canada have donated more than $72 million to help treat the 2.3 million children that visit a children’s hospital in Canada every year. Many funds raised by Re/Max through the Re/Max Miracle Home Program, in which Re/Max agents donate a portion of their commission from each home sale.