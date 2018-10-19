Re/Max Active Realty in Mississauga, Ont. recently opened a 6,500-sq.-ft. office on Traders Boulevard to house its 55 sales reps and five support staff.

Managing partner Addy Saeed says the brokerage made the move “because we found agents were looking for office space when they joined a new real estate office. We also are spending significant time training our agents on a weekly basis and we needed to have a space that was conducive to learning. We are looking to help agents that are looking to work full-time, treat real estate as their primary career, market themselves and haven’t had much success after becoming an agent. With our training, coaching and mentoring programs we have already helped our new recruits double their business and have their best year ever with three months to go. We are hoping to do this for other agents as well.”

Re/Max Active was launched 15 years ago by broker of record Umer Wahid and partner Ali Wahid. Saeed joined the ownership group recently. He has been a sales rep for 13 years and has also worked as a trainer and organizer.

“Most of our agents serve the Mississauga and Brampton market. We also have agents that work in the Niagara area and as far as London. We also recently joined Mississauga Real Estate Board to help our agents reach more properties outside of the Toronto Real Estate Board’s MLS system.”