More than 800 brokers and salespeople and 29 service providers attended Re/Max of Western Canada’s Activate Conference in Banff, Alta. in October.

The three-day event included a morning session featuring Adam Contos, CEO, Re/Max LLC; Elton Ash, regional EVP, Re/Max of Western Canada; and Christopher Alexander, EVP, Re/Max Integra.

Keynote addresses included a “brand hysteria” talk with Johnny Cupcakes and Harnessing the Power of AI by Stephen Jagger, followed with break-out sessions on topics ranging from how to podcast, marketing to millennials, the future of real estate technology and luxury real estate.

A Children’s Miracle Network fundraiser raised over $100,000 in less than 24 hours. Manu “Swish” Goswami closed the formal part of the conference with an address about the Future of Marketing.