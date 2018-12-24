Applying their experience in home staging and design, broker Rayissa Palmer and salesperson Sandy Bodnar donated and decorated a Christmas tree for the Celebration of Trees spectacular at the 21st Flato Home for the Holidays Gala. They worked late into the day hanging lights and decorations to produce a beautiful holiday showpiece. The following evening at the gala, their Christmas tree was among several auctioned off in support of Caledon Community Services.

Their tree was purchased for donation to Peace Ranch, a mental health agency offering housing and rehabilitation programs on a 25-acre property.

“As part of our services, we professionally decorate Christmas trees for our clients,” says Palmer, who along with Bodnar are with Sutton Group – Old Mill Realty in Toronto. “This year, we were honoured to be invited to contribute to the Home for the Holidays. Caledon Community Services helps seniors live independently, operates a one-stop employment resource centre, and provides individuals and families in need with a range of services at a popular hub called the Exchange.”