James Dwyer of Engel & Völkers Halifax has been named the top agent in Canada in 2019 by Rate-My-Agent.com. The review site analyzes all the ratings and reviews on the site to compile a list of the Top 50 Real Estate Agents in Canada.

“Unlike other agent ranking sites, agents can’t pay to have negative reviews removed or hidden and cannot pay to be included on the list of top-rated agents,” says Rank-My-Agent. The company it won’t disclose how it verifies reviews “to protect the integrity of the process,” but it says “there have been many attempts by agents to game the system and rankings, which is why we keep our algorithms a closely held secret.”

Dwyer had a “success ratio” of 98 per cent. Agents are rated on knowledge, professionalism, responsiveness, usefulness of website, value of service, marketing reach and lead generation, and home prep and staging advice.

Second place went to Robert Scanlan of Royal LePage Atlantic in Dartmouth, N.S.

The rest of the top 10 agents are: