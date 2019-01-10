The Quebec Federation of Real Estate Boards (QFREB) says it’s pleased that eliminating the problems caused by pyrrhotite damage to concrete will be the focus of new research funded by the provincial and federal governments.

Many Quebec households, primarily in the Mauricie and in the Centre-du-Quebec regions, have been grappling with this problem mineral, which causes concrete to swell when in contact with moisture, causing serious foundation damage, says the QFREB.

“In the Trois-Rivières region, many owners of homes built between 1996 and 2008 have unfortunately discovered in recent years that their home’s foundation has been contaminated by pyrrhotite,” says Hassan Chellah, president of the Mauricie Real Estate Board.

A new research chair has been established at the National Research Council of Canada and Laval University to study the problem.

“The QFREB welcomes the announcement made by both levels of government and believes that this initiative will reduce the economic impact of pyrrhotite in Quebec and better protect Quebec households struggling with this scourge,” says Patrick Juanéda, QFREB president.

The QFREB has been calling for a continuation of the Program for Residences Damaged by Pyrrhotite, which has been in effect since July 2011, to ensure that homeowners whose foundations have been damaged by the presence of pyrrhotite can continue to receive financial assistance for necessary renovation work. It is estimated that more than 1,000 households have benefited from this program since its inception.