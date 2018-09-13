Public relations professional and third-generation Realtor Tanis Sullivan has joined Angell Hasman & Associates Realty of West Vancouver.

“I’ve known Tanis for several years through her work in the luxury automotive sector and have always been impressed with her skills, professionalism and strong work ethic,” says Malcolm Hasman, partner at Angell Hasman & Associates. “She’s a welcome addition to our organization and I’m confident she will be extremely successful in her new role marketing some of the region’s most exclusive real estate properties.”

Sullivan brings two decades of public relations experience to the Angell Hasman & Associates team. As the owner of the boutique public relations consultancy, Tanis Sullivan Communications, she has a long history of marketing luxury brands including Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz while managing multi-million-dollar national campaigns for clients in a range of sectors. Prior to joining Angell Hasman, she also partnered with many top Vancouver real estate developers, including Naikoon Contracting, Lanstone Homes, DMRC Properties and Concord Pacific Group to position and market their brands and individual properties.