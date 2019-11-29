Protect Your Boundaries, an education online resource, recently introduced a new professional education course for Ontario real estate and land professionals.

An accredited self-guided online course taught at user pace, the BoundaryWise course delivers “critical property and boundary knowledge that enables Realtors to help property-buying clients negotiate better deals, help property-selling clients negotiate better prices, safely navigate title insurance pitfalls and avoid legal crossfire over boundary disputes,” the company says in a news release.

“We’ve trained nearly 10,000 Ontario Realtors and land professionals in more than 600 on-site BoundaryWise classes over the past four years, and now that valuable knowledge is available online in a professional-grade interactive course,” says Chris Kamarianakis, Protect Your Boundaries CEO. “Our vision is to empower every Realtor in Ontario to invest in their success with a BoundaryWise professional designation. With 49 per cent of today’s Ontario GTA properties having hidden boundary issues, BoundaryWise training is rapidly becoming essential to Realtors for protecting their clients, their deals – and their professional reputation.”

Shelley Porritt, broker of record at Royal LePage Porritt Real Estate in Toronto, says, “The BoundaryWise professional designation also highlights the specialized training and land-transaction expertise of our agents, a key differentiating factor that is becoming increasingly more important in today’s ultra-competitive marketplace.”

The online course will soon be accessible through any computer, tablet or mobile device.