Meredith Kennedy of Exit Realty Lakeshore in Port Hope, Ont. won the $25,000 grand prize at the Chairman’s Ball at the 2018 Exit Realty Corp. International Convention in National Harbor, Md.

“Meredith was a top-producing Realtor with Exit when she purchased a franchise and opened her office in Port Hope this past summer,” says Joyce Paron, Exit’s Canadian Division president. “She is part of the Exit Realty Eastern Ontario Region, which is experiencing dynamic expansion.”

Kennedy was one of three grand prize winners and the only Canadian. The black-tie gala was the final evening of a full week of convention speakers and events. “The Chairman’s Ball is a fine dining, dance-until-you-drop evening,” says A.J. Plant, regional owner of Exit Realty Eastern Ontario. “The grand prize sizzle during the evening is the only time that we can get people off the dance floor! This evening has become a trademark of the organization and a highlight for everyone who attends.”