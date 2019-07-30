Polly Cordwell is the new managing broker for the Victoria and Vancouver Island operations of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

“Polly Cordwell has a dynamic entrepreneurial spirit and the focused leadership skills, experience and passion necessary to take Victoria to the next level,” says Don Kottick, president and CEO of the company. “We are honoured to have such a seasoned real estate executive lead our Vancouver Island operations.”

Cordwell has 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, including an extensive background in project marketing in the Vancouver real estate market, brokerage management, residential development and property management.