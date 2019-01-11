PMA Brethour Realty Group in Markham, Ont. recently launched the PMA Urban division and named industry veteran Chris Markovic as president.

“With Chris Markovic joining as president of PMA Urban, this announcement reinforces our company’s commitment to bolstering our service deliverables to the high-rise condominium developer community,” says PMA Brethour CEO and chairman Andy Brethour.

The company offers real estate sales services for new low-rise homes and condos, resale homes, resorts and retirement communities, market research, planning and development consulting services, land sales and services, professional sales training and education and mystery site shops services. The company also has offices in Toronto, Calgary and Ottawa.

A real estate industry marketer for the past 25 years, Markovic brings North American leadership experience and a market research intelligence background, the company says. He has held various management and sales positions, most recently with Dundee 360 (Sotheby’s International Realty), Colliers International (Canada) and The Minto Group.