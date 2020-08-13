When COVID-19 struck and in-person fundraising events ground to a halt, Lindsey Edwards of Royal LePage ProAlliance Realty in Cobourg, Ont. knew she had a winning solution.

Edwards successfully brought back her “Flocked 4 Shelter” fundraiser for a second year, moving a flock of 24 bright pink flamingos around her community and raising more than $5,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation in the process. The funds raised will be donated to Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre.

When someone donated to the foundation, the flock was sent to the front lawn of the donor’s choosing. The lucky recipient could then choose to “flock it forward” by making their own gift and sending the birds to their next destination.

“This event was truly win-win,” says Edwards. “We helped people bring smiles to their loved ones’ faces, celebrate quarantine birthdays and acknowledge important milestones – all while staying socially distant. Best of all, we’re now able to make a generous donation to our local women’s shelter, which has been working tirelessly to keep women and children safe from violence and protected from the virus.”

Janelle Eisler, manager of community engagement at Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre, says, “Given social restrictions, it was the perfect way to celebrate the people we love from a distance and spread some joy. Lindsey’s willingness to jump right back in this year shows her huge heart and commitment to the Northumberland community and the women and children we serve.”