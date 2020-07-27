By Kathleen Black

There have always been mixed messages stating what and how we should be communicating with clients, but with COVID-19, the confusion was amplified even more.

No matter what situation we find ourselves in, it’s important to find what works best for you, your business and your clients. Which is why it’s important to reach out to your clients and community this summer and know what to say.

We’re always trying to build relationships with people. That is the biggest piece of the pie when it comes to being successful in this business. This is the time to make calls, this is not about calling people and directly selling, whether they’re clients, leads or potential clients. It’s all about nurturing relationships.

Even though things feel like they’re going back to normal, your clients might still be in a negative, scarce mindset. Make sure you and your team all know to reach out and check-in with your follow-ups, clients and leads. Ensure you ask your past customers how they’re doing not only professionally but also personally.

Don’t email and don’t avoid their calls. It’s important to have an authentic connection with them.

And more than ever, you need to lead your team. You are the image of who they should be modelling, and right now they’re going to look to you for guidance on how to proceed with clients and daily operations.

I sat down and spoke with David Greenspan from MindShare101, to chat about his view on how to not only survive, but also thrive in uncertain times.

“Just picking up that phone and making conversation will really put you in a great position for when this virus does end, because people will remember you and they’ll remember you for the checking-in that you did during this tough time,” he says.

This isn’t about hiding our heads in the sand; it’s about reaching out to your database and customers and getting your team to create a flow of open communication.

It’s important to position what’s going on in the industry so people recognize that change is occurring, but it’s not stopping you from giving them resources over email, phone or a Zoom call.

Your clients will likely have a lot of questions and it is important to answer them to the best of your ability.

“Who’s the hero in any story? The hero is selfless, not selfish. How do we help people? How are we consistent about our communication? If there are people still coming down your pipeline, looking to buy and sell, there is no harm in engaging with these people,” David says.

You want to bring communication that shows empathy. You can’t under-communicate with your client; you want to make sure they’re hearing your perspective and you are proactive with their immediate concerns. You want to bring care and concern for the market, to bring goodwill.

You and your team need to use this time to be strategic. It’s time for you to find out what you can do to optimize your business to stay in control.

You need to be proactive in keeping your business going and still provide a high level of service to buyers and sellers during these trying times, while supporting your business and team members.

Working to be of service to our communities and clients is extremely important, especially right now.

Let your clients know that you’re there for them and you won’t be closing your doors to wait out this storm, because you know it’s going to do more damage than good. Now is your time to care for the community, but don’t forget about your business.