Pete Clive and Julie Kells, the owners of Six Eight Realty Group, have closed their boutique brokerage to join Engel & Völkers Halifax.

“Over the past seven years as brokerage owners in Halifax, Julie and I have seen a significant influx of international buyers and sellers,” says Clive. “We found ourselves searching for ways to successfully market our clients’ investments while also tapping into the global arena.” He says he believes the new affiliation will help them “service our clients and market their properties with greater ability than ever before.”

Since opening last June, Engel & Völkers Halifax has more than doubled its size. Led by Donna Harding and Sebastien Latulippe, the brokerage recently opened a new retail location at The Pearl in the city’s downtown core on Gottingen Street across from historic Citadel Hill.

“With a proven reputation for helping clients navigate the home buying and selling journey with skill and passion, (Clive and Kells) could not be a more perfect fit for Engel & Völkers’ brand both locally and around the globe,” says Harding.