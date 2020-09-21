A 41-acre luxury property in Pemberton, B.C., 30 minutes from Whistler, is the highest residential real estate deal Pemberton has ever seen, selling recently for $8.475 million. The residence features more than four acres of lawns, gardens, a pond and mature trees. An orchard, farmland, outbuildings and dirt bike courses are other property assets.

“Since the economy has opened, we have seen unprecedented interest in properties with more land and more privacy,” says John Ryan, of The Whistler Real Estate Company. “It is almost as if these rural properties have a grounding effect on the buyer, giving them a safe haven in an unpredictable world where they can get back to the land, invest in their wellness and reconnect with family.”

With some of Canada’s real estate markets recording record sales during the last couple of months, Whistler and Pemberton, B.C., have seen solid demand for properties, especially those that provide a grounding element for affluent buyers, Ryan says.

Ryan, who is Whistler’s top-selling agent, was the selling agent for the record-breaking sale.

“We anticipate the market to remain strong straight through to the end of 2020, particularly in the high-end segment,” he says. “These large luxury properties are a hot commodity right now and are selling quickly and for more money. In Whistler and Pemberton alone, we have seen 13 sales over $5 million already this year. People are looking to buy in smaller communities where they can work from home and isolate if needed, while still being close to the city and world-class outdoor recreation.”

In the Whistler and Pemberton real estate market, in the first two quarters of 2020 the average sale price has increased by 54 per cent from $1.9 million in 2019 to $2.4 million in 2020, resulting in a total dollar volume increase of 22 per cent. The unit volume has also grown 52 per cent with 21 sales in 2019 versus 32 sales in 2020.