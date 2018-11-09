More than $6,500 was raised at The Paula Mitchell Group’s 9th Annual Charity Golf Tournament recently in Brampton, Ont. All funds raised were donated to the Salvation Army Brampton Family Life Resource Centre, an emergency short-term shelter in the Brampton area for women and their children escaping intimate partner violence.

“This year was our most successful to-date, thanks to our generous sponsors, donors and golfers,” says Mitchell.

A long-time supporter of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, “Paula is a great example of a Royal LePage agent who shares her passion for giving back with her clients and community,” says Shanan Spencer-Brown, executive director of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.