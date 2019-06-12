Paula Langille of Royal LePage Atlantic in Halifax raised $2,670 at a fundraising dance in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

“I couldn’t have asked for a more fantastic group of people to have gathered in support of our local shelters,” says Langille. “As a mother to three girls, I want the women seeking safety to know that we are here for them and that we are raising money to allow shelters to concentrate on providing the life-changing and life-saving work they do without constantly worrying about funding.”

Funds raised at the Dance for Shelter will be directed by the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation to both Alice House in Halifax and the Cape Breton Transition House.