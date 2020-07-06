Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Realty has expanded to the west end of Toronto and added two high-profile teams – The Paul Nusca Team and the Andrea Morrison Team.

“It’s nearly impossible to drive through the West End without seeing a Paul Nusca or Andrea Morrison sign,” says Mark Wadden, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Realty.

Nusca was recognized as the number four team in the Royal LePage network and combined, Nusca and Morrison have been involved in 10 per cent of real estate market transactions in the West End of Toronto, says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Realty in a news release.

“When launching into Canada, we envisioned exactly the calibre of agents that Paul and Andrea represent. With their addition, I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to launch this new division of our company,” says Toronto Realty’s senior partner and broker of record Stephanie Newlands. She will also become the broker of record for the new office, which will open in The Kingsway area.

“Andrea and I have been with Royal LePage for over 50 years combined. So, it goes without saying that switching to a different brokerage was not a decision to be taken lightly,” says Nusca. “That said, I’m thrilled with the opportunity to work alongside the team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Realty. I’ve always admired Warren Buffett and the multitude of brands that he has created over the years. So, when the chance presented itself to work under such a powerful brand, I leapt at the opportunity.”

Morrison says the Toronto Realty leadership team influenced her decision to join. “The infrastructure and the support systems that Toronto Realty has built are truly second-to-none. I’m also looking forward to taking advantage of the global referral network and having access to a large pool of international buyers,” Morrison says.